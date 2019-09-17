Water level in Chalakudy river to rise; red alert sounded

District Collector S. Suhas has sounded a red alert for people living on the banks of the Chalakudy river following an order for release of water from the fast-filling lower Sholayar dam in Kerala. If the water level in the dam reaches its maximum limit of 2,663 ft, which is very likely in view of the dam receiving 500 cusecs of water (500 cubic ft per second) from the Upper Sholayar dam in Tamil Nadu, the shutters of lower Sholayar will be opened to release a maximum of 100 cusecs of water into the Peringalkuthu dam and further to the Chalakudy river.

KSEB, which has a hydroelectric project in the reservoir, said the water level in lower Sholayar would likely touch the upper storage limit by September 19. The release of water will result in water in the Chalakudy river rise at least by 2 ft, said a release here on Monday.