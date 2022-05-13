War of words over CM’s ‘correct the mistake’ remark

UDF says unbecoming of a Chief Minister, LDF says Pinarayi’s words misinterpreted

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday cashed in on the statement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the Thrikkakara byelection is a blessing and opportunity to correct the mistake made in 2021.

Condemning the statement, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan asked how Mr. Vijayan could term the death of P. T. Thomas as a blessing. “The statement was against his stature as the Chief Minister. Kerala has to hung its head in shame. Mr. Vijayan is still carrying the enmity towards Thomas, who was the sharp voice of the Opposition in the Assembly,” he said.

Uma Thomas, the Congress candidate and widow of Thomas, said that such a statement was not expected from a Chief Minister. “Thomas had won the hearts of people in Thrikkakara by winning the constituency twice. His election was not a mistake, but a blessing for the constituency,” she said.

‘No agenda for UDF’

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, blamed the Opposition for tweaking the statement by Chief Minister. “The Congress has not been able to speak development and politics in this election. The Chief Minister was referring to the fact that Thrikkakara could have voted in favour of the LDF in 2021 when the front won 99 seats in the Assembly election,” he said.

The Left is also leaving no stone unturned in the race for Thrikkakara as Mr. Vijayan himself would camp in the district for most of the days ahead of the polling on May 31. He will attend the local committee meetings and steer the LDF campaign. CPI(M) MLAs will also work in the nook and cranny of the constituency, it is learnt.