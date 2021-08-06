Wakf Board property disputes to be settled in adalats

Pension for madrasa teachers will be enhanced, says Minister

Minister for Wakf and Haj V. Abdurahiman on Friday said the survey of properties under the State Wakf Board would be intensified.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Abdurahiman said Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish had been appointed as Wakf Survey Commissioner for the purpose.

The survey will be completed in three months. A solution will be shortly found to alienation of assets of the board. The Minister said regional- and division-level adalats would be held to dispose of applications pending with the board.

The adalats will also take up disputes regarding Wakf properties. Considerable properties naturally entail disputes. Disputes will be settled through adalats in two months preserving devotees’ faith in the board, he said.

Pension for madrasa teachers and grants distributed through the Wakf Board will be enhanced. Pension paid by the board will be made proportionate to welfare pensions paid by the government.

Pending grant and pension dues will be cleared by September. All appointments to the Wakf Board will henceforth be made through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mr. Abdurahiman shot down allegations of an internal cold war preventing the board from meeting. He said the decisions of the Wakf Board would be enforced within three months.

Wakf Board Chairman T.K. Hamza and Mr. Hanish attended the meeting.