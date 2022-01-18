Vyttila traffic regulation on Monday

There was concern at traffic regulation becoming tough on the first working day of the week at the busy junction.

The week-long experimental traffic diversion plan at Vyttila Junction helped streamline the flow of vehicles on Monday, especially from the city towards Tripunithura and back, it is learnt.

There was concern at traffic regulation becoming tough on the first working day of the week at the busy junction.

Aimed at enabling smooth flow of vehicles coming from Palarivattom side and wanting to commute to the city, the police erected barricades at the U-turn in front of Decathlon (before Thykoodam overbridge). A small traffic island with a roof has been planned here, so that a policeman can be posted here round the clock, police sources said.

A pair of signal lights and a hi-mast light too have been planned here, to regulate vehicle flow and to increase visibility. Care will also be taken to ensure safety of pedestrians at Vyttila Junction and beyond. A signal system has been mooted to regulate vehicles coming from Kaniampuzha Road as well, they added.

The police have exhorted motorists from Thammanam to gain access to NH Bypass through Aisha Road, to lessen congestion at the underpass beneath the Railway overbridge at Vyttila.