Vinod Chandran to be Patna Chief Justice

March 24, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice K. Vinod Chandran, judge of the High Court of Kerala, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. The Centre issued the transfer order of Mr. Vinod Chandran along with a few others, on Friday evening. Incidentally, the transfer order comes after a few months of the Supreme Court collegium recommending him to the High Courts of Mumbai and Guwahati as Chief Justice before proposing his name to the Patna High Court. The collegium had also expressed its displeasure over the Centre delaying the transfer orders and appointments of a few judges to the High Courts and the Supreme Court.