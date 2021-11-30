Vice Admiral Hampiholi takes over as SNC chief

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi on Tuesday took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) headquartered in Kochi and which takes care of all naval training.

Vice Admiral Hampiholi took over the reins from outgoing Vice Admiral Anil K. Chawla, who retired from the Navy after nearly four decades of service.

Vice Admiral Hampiholi was the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur prior to his new appointment. A native of Dharward in Karnataka, he is a specialist in anti-submarine warfare.

A ceremonial parade, consisting of 16 platoons, including four armed platoons and a 50-man ‘Guard of Honour’ were held at the Naval Base on Tuesday in which both Vice Admirals were accorded general salutes and the parade ended with a ‘March in Review Order’. This was followed by the formal taking over of the command. Vice Admiral Chawla expressed happiness at the synergy achieved by the command with the State administration in responding to different humanitarian assistance requirements. He said he was happy that the command had achieved its training goals in providing quality and trained manpower for the combat platforms.

On completion of the handing-over ceremony, Vice Admiral Chawla was accorded farewell by various heads of units, Commanding Officers, Chief Staff officers, sailors and defence civilians. The traditional “pulling out” ceremony was also conducted.