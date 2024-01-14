GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran Congress leader T.H. Musthafa passes away in Kochi

He served as the Minister in the State government led by K. Karunakaran from 1991 to 1995

January 14, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
T.H. MUSTHAFA. File.

T.H. MUSTHAFA. File. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Veteran Congress leader and former Food and Civil Supplies Minister T. H. Musthafa (83) passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on January 14.  He had been suffering from age-related ailments.

He served as the Minister in the State government led by K. Karunakaran from 1991 to 1995.

Musthafa was known for his witty and long political speeches.

He had represented the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency for five terms.

His last rites will be performed at Marampally Juma Masjid's Khabaristan on Sunday in the evening.

