Venduruthy Bridge to be made commercial, entertainment zone

A mesh fence will be erected on either side of the Venduruthy Bridge that was built by the British in 1938 and was not in use since 2011 when a parallel bridge was built, as part of efforts that are under way to convert the bridge into an entertainment-cum-mini commercial zone, District Collector Jafar Malik has said.

This follows a site inspection of the bridge carried out on Monday by Mr. Malik, Fort Kochi Sub Collector Vishnu Raj and Director of Kerala Tourism Krishna Teja, after Public Works and Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas directed them to ready a feasibility report on the same. Erecting the fence is aimed at ensuring safety, and preventing visitors from throwing garbage into the backwaters beneath. The bridge will also be used for parking two-wheelers while eateries selling street food will be opened atop it.

A meeting of architects and officials of the departments concerned will be convened shortly, to take the project ahead.