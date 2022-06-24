Vazhakkala hotel accused of serving stale biriyani

Health officials of the Thrikkakara municipality who inspected a hotel at Vazhakkala near Kakkanad on receipt of a complaint of finding live worms in biriyani served to a customer on Friday afternoon found the kitchen of the hotel “unusually clean” and the biriyani missing.

A young HR professional and friend, who ordered biriyani at the hotel, reportedly found the piece of chicken swarming with live worms. They immediately took a video of it and brought the matter to the notice of the hotel management.

“The hotel actually used a mix of apology and threats to hush up the matter and said that they could leave without paying for the food,” said the complainant. A complaint was lodged with the Food Safety department and the Thrikkakara municipality. The matter was also posted on social media.

The municipality immediately sent a team of junior health inspectors to the hotel. “The hotel and its kitchen were spotless and unusually clean. They also claimed to have run out of biriyani. They probably removed the biriyani anticipating an inspection. But we are going to keep the hotel under the scanner and will inspect it in the days to come,” said Rashid Ullampilly, chairman of the municipal health standing committee.

The Food Safety department had recently conducted a spate of raids across the State following the death of a young girl allegedly due to food poison after consuming shawarma in Kasaragod and widespread allegations of adulteration of food.