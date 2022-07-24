VACB raids unearth irregularities in local bodies in Ernakulam

Buildings found constructed in flagrant violation of Kerala Municipal Building Rules

Irregularities and corruption were detected in the Kochi Corporation and Thripunithura, Maradu and Kalamassery municipalities during raids conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) at 59 offices across six corporations and 53 municipalities in the State under Operation True House.

Raids detected numerous buildings constructed in flagrant violation of the Kerala Municipal Building Rules within the limits of the Vyttila and Edappally zonal offices of the Kochi Corporation.

In one instance, a four-storey building was found to have been constructed against the permit for building a three-storey one on Vyttila Janatha Road under the Edappally zonal office limits. The parking space of a commercial complex under the Vyttila zonal limits was found to have been illegally converted into a godown and bathroom.

Illegal constructions were also found in Thripunithura Municipality. In Maradu Municipality, a hotel had illegally converted its parking area into a dining room. The Kalamassery Municipal Secretary had allegedly issued building permits to five commercial buildings on holidays using the Sanchaya software.

The VACB has asked the public to pass on information about suspected corruption to its toll-free number 1064 or 85929-00900 or WhatsApp number 94477-89100.