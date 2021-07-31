Unidentified body found

An unidentified body in a decomposed state was found under suspicious circumstances in a marshy area at Kumbalanghi near here on Saturday.

The body is suspected to be that of a 36-year-old man, who had gone missing from the area on July 9. Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of a murder, though the post mortem report alone would reveal the exact cause of death. The Palluruthy police have launched a probe.

Scientific examinations were held at the spot. Though relatives have recognised the clothes on the body, police could not as yet confirm the identity as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. A DNA test could confirm the identity, police said.