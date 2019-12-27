Unidentified body found in abandoned well in Kochi

The Maradu police recovered an unidentified body from an abandoned well in a vacant plot near Vyttila on Thursday morning.

The body was found to be of a man probably aged between 25 and 50 years. The police could not make out other features since the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

“The body could be anywhere between 5 and 10 days old and local residents came to know about it after foul smell emanated from the area,” said the Maradu police.

The well had just a 35 cm-high retention wall. According to the police, the plot is frequented by sex workers.

“The body is being kept at the General Hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday. Only after that will it be able to conclude whether it was an accident or murder,” said the police.

A preliminary inquiry by the Maradu police ruled out any match with man missing cases reported in the district.