UDF stages protest at Kochi Corporation Council meeting

March 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Sloganeering and protests marked proceedings at the Kochi Corporation Council, which was convened to discuss the annual Budget, on Wednesday.

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors continued their protest against the civic administration over the Brahmapuram fire and demanded the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar. They held the Mayor responsible for the Brahmapuram fiasco. The councillors reached the centre of the council hall and raised slogans to mark their protest.

Congress councillors brought A.R. Padmadas, the party councillor who was injured in protests by the UDF at the Kochi Corporation office last week, in a chair to the hall. The councillors shouted slogans as the ruling front members participated in discussions. Later, they staged a walkout.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors chose to take part in the Budget discussion to record their protest. In her address, Priya Prasanth, party councillor and chairperson of the Tax Appeals Standing Committee, said the Budget document lacked vision and projects to take forward the development of the city. Though the Budget mentioned a possible increase in revenue collection, there were no solid proposals for improving it, she said.

V.A. Sreejith, chairperson of the Education Standing Committee, hailed the document as one with vision and a programme for urban development. The UDF had hired criminals to create tension and disrupt the functioning of the civic administration, he alleged.

Mr. Anilkumar criticised UDF leaders, including District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammad Shiyas, for what he termed as unruly scenes at the Corporation office during a protest organised by the front last week.

The DCC president and some others were heard shouting provocative slogans on the day. It was self-restraint shown by LDF activists that prevented a clash on the office premises, he said.