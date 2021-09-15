UDF claims support of four rebels in Thrikkakara

Ruling front councillors to stay away from discussions on no-confidence motion

The Congress parliamentary party has decided to meet on September 26 to settle inter-party issues in the wake of the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) moving a no-confidence motion against Thrikkakara municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan.

Congress party sources said that the first priority was to defeat the no-confidence motion and alleged that the motion was brought on the basis of allegations that had not been proved.

Congress party block president Noushad Pallechi said that there was no difference of opinion either in the Congress party or in United Democratic Front (UDF) constituent Muslim League about the immediate objective of defeating the non-confidence motion. He said that the district Congress leadership would take into consideration complaints by UDF councillors at a meeting scheduled on September 26. As of now, there was no difference of opinion and four Congress party rebels had joined forces with the ruling council to give it a strength of 25 in the 43-member council, he said.

The sixteen Congress councillors had announced that they would stay away from the discussions on the no-confidence motion on September 23. Five of the Muslim League councillors announced their decision to stay away from the discussions on Tuesday. Congress leadership also said that the UDF had been assured of the support from four of the five rebel councillors.

The no-confidence motion cannot be considered if there is no quorum in the council and it will be another six months before a similar motion can be brought by the Opposition. While the LDF has the support of 18 councillors, including a rebel, the UDF has a strength of 25. Twenty-two will make up the quorum for taking up any discussion on the motion against the Chairperson.

The no-confidence motion has been brought up in the wake of allegations made by the LDF that the Chairperson and the ruling council paid ₹10,000 each to the councillors as a gift ahead of the Onam celebrations. The Chairperson denied the allegations and the Congress party district leadership, which inquired into the allegations, has given the Chairperson a clean chit on the issue. Congress party leaders had said that the allegations were politically motivated and there was no basis for them.