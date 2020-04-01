Two new cases in Malappuram, one in Palakkad

Three more persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Malappuram and Palakkad districts on Wednesday. This has raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in Malappuram to 11 and to six in Palakkad.

The two person who tested positive in Malappuram were from Edappal and Alinchuvadu, near Tirur. Both of them had returned from the UAE.

The 51-year-old man from Alinchuvadu had reached Karipur airport at 10 p.m. on March 18 on Air India Express flight IX 346 from Dubai. He went home in a taxi and entered into self-quarantine as advised by the health authorities.

When he developed symptoms on March 29, he reached District Hospital at Tirur and gave his blood sample for testing. He was tested positive on Wednesday, and was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri.

The 32-year-old man from Edappal had arrived at Karipur at 10 p.m. on March 19 on Air India Express flight IX 354 from Sharjah. He reached home along with a passenger from Panthavur. He was in home quarantine until March 30.

He too reached District Hospital, Tirur, in an ambulance on March 30 and gave his blood sample for testing. He was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, when he was tested positive on Wednesday.

District Collector Jafer Malik said that although both the men had not interacted with anyone outside their homes, their families should maintain vigil in the coming days. He aked them to remain in quarantine for a few more days.

He said all passengers who travelled on flight IX 346 on March 18 and IX 354 on March 19 should contact the control room and enter into self-quarantine. The control room can be reached on 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.

In Palakkad

The person who tested positive in Palakkad district is from Mukkootta, near Chalissery. He arrived from Dubai on March 20 and was confirmed to have contracted the disease. He was in home quarantine and had not interacted with anyone outside.

He reached Karipur at 8.50 a.m. on March 20 on Air India Express flight IX 344 (seat number 27D), went home in own car and entered into self-quarantine as advised by the health authorities.

He gave his blood sample for test at Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, on March 30. Health officials said he had travelled in an ambulance. He was admitted to the District Hospital here when he was tested positive on Wednesday.

As many as 20,038 people are in quarantine in the district, said District Collector D. Balamurali. He said the health authorities were maintaining strict vigil in view of five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

When 19,986 people are in self-quarantine at their homes, 47 are in the District Hospital, two in Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, and three in Taluk Hospital, Mannarkkad. People who reached the district from other States too are under observation.

He said anyone developing symptoms of COVID-19 should never approach hospital outpatient wings. They should instead contact the control room at 0491 2505264 or 2505189 and act as advised by the health authorities.