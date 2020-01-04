Two more water samples test positive for coliform

Two more samples collected from private tankers supplying drinking water in Ernakulam have tested positive for the presence of coliform bacteria.

The samples were collected from two private wells at Chalakkal near Aluva. The Hindu had reported on Sunday that four of the nine samples taken by a special squad constituted by the district administration on December 24 had been found to have the presence of coliform.

Three of the nine samples were found fit for consumption during preliminary tests held at the inspection site. The squad had been awaiting the laboratory test results of the two samples. Now, six of the nine samples collected from tankers as part of the Operation Pure Water initiative have been found unfit for consumption.

The samples were collected after the Assembly Committee on Petitions at its meeting held here on December 5 came down heavily on the district administration for not acting against water tankers drawing water from illegal sources. There were complaints that they were collecting untreated water from abandoned and waterlogged quarries and other waterbodies for supply at schools, hotels, and hospitals.

The presence of residual chlorine, an indicator that sufficient amount of chlorine had been added to the water to inactivate bacteria and some viruses, was nil in the six samples.

The report filed by the special squad pointed out that the recommendation of the Assembly Committee that drinking water be drawn only from hydrants and supply points of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) was appropriate going by the test results. The authority informed the panel that it was prepared to supply the required quantity of drinking water to private suppliers.

Commenting on the findings, a senior district administration official said stringent action would be taken against operators who failed to abide by the colour scheme for water tankers proposed by the Assembly Committee. The panel had insisted that vehicles used to supply drinking water should be given blue colour, while those meant for transporting septage should be painted yellow, and those carrying waste water should be given brown colour.

Regular inspections and surprise checks will be conducted in the coming days to ascertain that water supplied to consumers is drawn from KWA hydrants and supply points, he said.