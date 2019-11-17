Two involved in theft cases in custody

Two persons arrested in connection with an attempted theft at a private financial institution at Mulanthuruthy last month are accused in three other cases under three different police station limits, the police have said.

The arrested are Shijas, 34, of Vaikom, and Vivek Biju, 21, of Kothamangalam. They had allegedly gained entry into the financial institution at Pallithazham near Mulanthuruthy and made a failed attempt to break the locker using a welding machine in the early hours of October 5. A special investigation team formed under Muvattupuzha DySP Anilkumar had tracked down the accused with the help of the Cyber Cell. Their alleged involvement in other theft cases registered within Edathala, Aluva West and Kunnathunadu police station limits came to light during interrogation, the police claimed. The Edathala police registered a case following the alleged theft of mobile phones from Government Higher Secondary School, Thevakkal. At Kunnathunadu, the accused had reportedly stolen cameras and accessories worth around ₹6 lakh. The accused allegedly stole cash and mobile phones from a school within the Edathala police station limits.

A team led by Mulanthuruthy Station House Officer B. Mahesh Pilla, Sub Inspector M.P. Aby, ASIs Jijomon and R.G. Gireesh Kumar, senior CPO Jose K. Philip, and CPOs K.K. Rupesh, V.L. Premkumar, and Ritesh of Cyber Cell made the arrest.