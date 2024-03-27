GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held with drugs in Kochi

March 27, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons suspected to be part of a drug racket that targeted students and youngsters in the city were arrested by excise officials on Wednesday.

The excise also seized 62.57 grams of white meth, 3.30 kilograms of ganja, and 18 nitrazepam tablets from them. A round top weighing machine, nano weighing machine, a laptop, two mobile phones and ziplock satchels, a premium motorcycle, and ₹16,500 were also seized from them.

The arrested are Zakaria aka Shenoy, 32, and Amal Varghese, 26, of Idukki. The State Excise Enforcement Squad, Ernakulam Excise Intelligence Bureau, and Ernakulam Town North Circle made the arrests.

The accused allegedly operated through a WhatsApp group by the name ‘Mad Max.’ They reportedly delivered drugs at the doorstep at night based on advance orders. They were involved in several criminal cases and released from jail only in February.

The racket, the excise said, had an arrangement for uninterrupted operations even if its members get caught. In view of the forthcoming Parliament election, all history-sheeters were being monitored by the Sate Excise Enforcement Squad led by Chief Assistant Excise Commissioner T. Anilkumar.

The accused were also under surveillance for days, and it was found that they were into drug peddling. They were surrounded by the Excise team while waiting for a potential client on a premium motorcycle at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila. Though they attempted to flee, they were overpowered and nabbed.

The racket had contacts with similar groups in Kasaragod and Mysuru from where they sourced drugs, which were then sold mainly to school and college students, officials said. The racket used to employ agents across the State for supply.

“We have got vital information about the key members of the racket. There will be more arrests in the coming days,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

Related Topics

crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.