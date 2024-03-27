Two held with drugs in Kochi

March 27, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons suspected to be part of a drug racket that targeted students and youngsters in the city were arrested by excise officials on Wednesday.

The excise also seized 62.57 grams of white meth, 3.30 kilograms of ganja, and 18 nitrazepam tablets from them. A round top weighing machine, nano weighing machine, a laptop, two mobile phones and ziplock satchels, a premium motorcycle, and ₹16,500 were also seized from them.

The arrested are Zakaria aka Shenoy, 32, and Amal Varghese, 26, of Idukki. The State Excise Enforcement Squad, Ernakulam Excise Intelligence Bureau, and Ernakulam Town North Circle made the arrests.

The accused allegedly operated through a WhatsApp group by the name ‘Mad Max.’ They reportedly delivered drugs at the doorstep at night based on advance orders. They were involved in several criminal cases and released from jail only in February.

The racket, the excise said, had an arrangement for uninterrupted operations even if its members get caught. In view of the forthcoming Parliament election, all history-sheeters were being monitored by the Sate Excise Enforcement Squad led by Chief Assistant Excise Commissioner T. Anilkumar.

The accused were also under surveillance for days, and it was found that they were into drug peddling. They were surrounded by the Excise team while waiting for a potential client on a premium motorcycle at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila. Though they attempted to flee, they were overpowered and nabbed.

The racket had contacts with similar groups in Kasaragod and Mysuru from where they sourced drugs, which were then sold mainly to school and college students, officials said. The racket used to employ agents across the State for supply.

“We have got vital information about the key members of the racket. There will be more arrests in the coming days,” Mr. Anilkumar said.