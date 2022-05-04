Two held on charge of pawning rented vehicles

KOCHI

The Mattancherry police on Wednesday arrested two persons who were allegedly part of a racket that made a windfall by pawning vehicles take on rent. The arrested were identified Michael Angel, 28, of Fort Kochi and Rajesh T.K., 42, of Chengannoor. The police had already arrested one Naseer K. M aka Achilu Vaava, 49, of Mattancherry on the charge of pawning in Tamil Nadu an SUV, which he had taken on the pretext of a day’s rent from its Mattancherry-based owner. A further investigation revealed that another hatchback in his possession was also usurped in a similar fashion. A probe on a petition filed by the vehicle owner in Thiruvalla led to the latest arrests. The accused had allegedly cheated many others in the same manner. In a similar case, the Mattancherry police had arrested three residents of Tamil Nadu with a stolen vehicle two months ago. A tip-off received by Mattamcherry Assistant Commissioner had led to the arrests. A team led by sub inspectors Rupesh K.R. and Madhusoodanan, senior civil police officer Edwin Rose V.A. and civil police officer Aneesh K.A. made the arrests. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.