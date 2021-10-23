Two die in collision by three two-wheelers

Two persons died and four sustained injuries after three two-wheelers were involved in a freak collision at Kadavanthara shortly after Friday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Aneesh, 26, of Malappuram and Edward, 47, of Kochi. The injured were identified as Aaron, Thomas, Joseph, and Ananthu.

Two motorcycles and a scooter were involved in the crash and one motorcycle had two riding pillion.

One motorcycle and the scooter were going in one direction when the other motorcycle came from the opposite direction and crashed head on with the other two vehicles. This motorcycle had three passengers.

All the injured remain admitted to private hospitals in the city and the condition of one among the injured remains serious, the police said.

The Ernakulam Town South police have registered an FIR and has launched an investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.