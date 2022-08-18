Two arrested under KAAPA in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday arrested two habitual offenders under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested were identified as Sanir, 26, of Nattika in Thrissur, and Jabbar aka Ronaldo Jabbar, 42, of North Paravur.

Sanir is an accused in several cases of attempt to murder, theft, and illegal possession of arms in Kodakara, Mathilakam, and North Paravur stations. KAAPA was invoked against him after he was arraigned as an accused in an attempt to murder case in North Paravur last year and theft of a gold chain from a jewellery in North Paravur in February.

Jabbar is an accused in attempt to murder and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in North Paravur, Munambam, and Angamaly police stations. He was booked under KAAPA after being arraigned as an accused in NDPS cases in these stations.

The Rural police have so far arrested 59 persons and exiled 36 under KAAPA as part of its ongoing Operation Dark Hunt.