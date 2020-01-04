Twin flyovers getting ready for commissioning in March

With over 80% of work on the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers over, officials of the PWD (NH Wing) are hopeful of readying them for commissioning by the end of March.

Work is in full swing to make optimal use of the ongoing season since the rain has subsided. It could speed up further if the Government clears three bills worth approximately ₹6 crore that the contracting firm for the Vyttila flyover had submitted, stakeholders associated with the work said. The 18-month deadline to complete the flyover had expired in May 2019, following which it was extended to September and subsequently December 2019.

A little over 80% of work on the six-lane structure is over. The retaining wall for the flyover’s approach ramp has been filled on the Aroor side. Work on the wall on the Palarivattom side will begin shortly, for which barricading will be extended northward. Prior to this, slip roads on the eastern and western sides have to be completed and tar-coated to divert traffic.

Eight of the twenty 40-m-long I-girders over the central span of the flyover have to be launched using a 300-tonne capacity crane. This will be followed by the launch of four 30-m-long girders next to the central span.

The launch of these girders suffered delay due to work on the Kochi metro viaduct which hovers over the flyover and work getting halted for over a month following an adverse remark by an engineer of the quality inspection wing of the PWD. This subsequently necessitated inspection by experts from IIT-Madras.

However, experts are of the view that the flyover could have been completed much earlier if the PWD had allocated funds to set up a yard for pre-cast girders as was done by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the Kochi metro. The small yard on a vacant land behind the PWD office beneath the Vyttila railway overbridge has space just to store materials and house a lab and labour camp. Pre-casting work right at the junction has necessitated wide and extensive barricading, throwing traffic out of gear.

While over 50% of vehicles passing through the junction are expected to use the flyover that has been built in the north-south direction, an electronic signal system will be erected to streamline the flow of vehicles in the north-east direction. Allied works like raising service roads, reconstruction of drains, and perhaps a roundabout at the junction will be completed after the commissioning of the flyover.

Kundannoor flyover

As regards Kundannoor flyover, official sources said 82% of work is over. “The flyover should be ready for commissioning, as was initially scheduled, in March or latest by April, if everything goes according to plan. Girders have been launched, and slabs over them are ready. Work on the retaining wall on the Vyttila side is under way. This will soon be followed by similar work on the Aroor side and installation of street lights,” they added.

The PWD had fixed a 24-month deadline for the project whose piling began in March 2018. Post-commissioning, signal lights, crash barrier, and kerb will be built, the sources said.