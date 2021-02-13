Twenty20 rules out formal alliance with other outfits

Organisation may contest in Kunnathunadu, Perumbavoor constituencies

Twenty20, the corporate-backed apolitical outfit, has ruled out any alliance with like-minded organisations other than an informal understanding to avoid direct fight for the same pie during the forthcoming Assembly election.

The decision comes close on the heels of its widely publicised membership campaign, advertisement for which was featured on the front pages of major newspapers on Sunday.

“For two organisations to join hands, there must be an ideological compatibility, which will take time. Most of the other organisations had come up just ahead of the recently concluded local body polls and they need to highlight what they stand for and their strengths with clarity. whereas Twenty20 has evolved over the last eight years,” said Sabu M. Jacob, chairman, Twenty20. He, however, said that talks were on with many of these organisations for an understanding not to field candidates against each other.

Asked whether the outfit would contest in more than one Assembly constituency in the coming election, Mr. Jacob said that a decision would be taken based on the outcome of the district-wide membership campaign and its ongoing ground studies. It was rumoured that the organisation may contest in Kunnathunadu and even Perumbavoor Assembly constituencies, considering that the four panchayats - Kizhakkamablam, Kunnathunadu, Aikkaranadu, Mazhuvannoor - where it secured power and Vengola panchayat, where it has 8 decisive seats, fall within their limits.

The wide publicity for membership campaign, Mr. Jacob said, was aimed at clearing the air in the wake of speculation that the outfit may sway towards some or the other front. Neither to right not to left but marching forward, read the advertisement.

Mr. Jacob said that while the outcome of the membership campaign would be significant to assess the reach of the organisation, no disproportionate importance would be attached to it since a lot of people receptive to Twenty20 need not take the membership. Besides, Malayalis basically liked to observe things from a distance before taking the plunge, he said.

The campaign, which has already gone online, is expected to get further traction when it is launched over the more popular and user-friendly social media platform WhatsApp shortly.

Meanwhile, the studies commissioned by the outfit to analyse its reach, the public’s perceptions, basic data of electorate, and major problems facing the people in different areas beyond the sphere of its immediate influence are nearing completion. The data is almost 80% complete and the final results are expected shortly.

Twenty20 had conducted similar studies before expanding beyond Kizhakkambalam where it was launched initially.