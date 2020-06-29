Tribute to Abhimanyu

The second death anniversary of slain Students Federation of India activist and Maharaja’s College student M. Abhimanyu is likely to be special.
The SFI area committee has launched an organ donation campaign to mark the occasion and is planning to hand over nearly1,000 consent letters to the authorities concerned on July 2.
The campaign launched under various SFI local committees and campus units has already elicited consent letters from over 700 youngsters. “We expect the number to go beyond1,000 by July 2,” said Arjun Babu, secretary, SFI Ernakulam area committee.
Apart from commemorating their departed comrade, the youth outfit also plans to create awareness and dispel misconceptions about organ donation.
Abhimanyu was stabbed to death near the college in July 2018. The Special Investigation Team set up to probe the murder had arrested all the 16 accused in the case.
