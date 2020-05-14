Tribesmen denied quarantine facility

The Wayanad district administration on Wednesday took over a private resort at Thariyode in the district following the management of the property had denied permission to quarantine a group of tribal people who returned from Karnataka.

The district administration had prepared a list of hotels and resorts in the district to convert as COVID care centres, including the resort at Thariyode, and informed the managements, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said. But when Health Department officials went to the resort at Patham Mile, near Thariyode, along with an 18-member tribal group who had returned from various ginger farms in Karnataka, the management denied entry to them, she said.

Ms. Abdulla, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, directed the police to take over the resort as per the Disaster Management Act, 2015, and admit the tribal people. Later the police quarantined the tribesmen in the resort.

Ms. Abdulla also directed the police to register a case against the resort management under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.