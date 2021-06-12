Trenching of resurfaced road in Kochi draws flak

The trenching that is being done in front of the Kochi Corporation office on the recently resurfaced Park Avenue Road is an example of public funds being wasted, Ernakulam Vikasana Samiti has alleged.

“It is apparently being done to lay cable duct alongside the road. It could have been readied before the resurfacing was done. Trenching for duct construction after resurfacing will weaken the road. What is shocking is that it is being done right in front of the corporation office,” said K.S. Dileep Kumar, president of the Samiti. He exhorted Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which resurfaced the road, to adopt scientific construction methods and fast-track work.

Meanwhile, CSML sources said a wrong impression was being created about the work. “Road shoulders are being trenched as per plan. Tarring was done at first to save on time, as relocating of utilities was taking much time. The High Court also directed us to complete tarring fast on Park Avenue Road,” they added.