Kochi

Transwoman found dead

A transwoman died after being hit by a train at Pulinchuvadu near Aluva in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Thahira Ayees, 24, a known activist and model who also ran a startup. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Sources said that she had been upset since her partner died recently.

She had reportedly left home around 7 p.m. on Friday after telling her parents that she was going to her workplace at Infopark in Kakkanad.

Though suspected to be a suicide, the police said that the cause of death could be confirmed only after receiving the autopsy report. If it turns out to be a suicide, then it would be fifth transperson to do so in the district this year.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.


