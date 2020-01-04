Training conducted for Child Online Protection team

A 100-member Child Online Protection team of women lawyers and law, psychology, and home science students was given a day’s training on creating cyber safety awareness among children and collecting data on children’s online habits.

The training session on Friday was part of a project on child Internet safety in the State and was conducted by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority in association with the Kerala Federation of Women Lawyers and Centre for Medical Law, Government Law College, Ernakulam.

S. Sreejith, Inspector General of Police (Crime), Thiruvananthapuram, conducted sessions on online child sexual abuse, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and gender sensitisation. Dr. C.J. John, psychiatrist, Medical Trust Hospital, conducted the concluding session on educating children on safe practices online.

As part of the project, the team will conduct a study on the online behaviour and habits of children, and will submit a report with its findings, along with recommendations for policy decisions to ensure the safety of children online.