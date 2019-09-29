Kochi

Train engine derails at Kalamassery

The train engine that derailed near the Kalamassery railway station on Saturday.

The train engine that derailed near the Kalamassery railway station on Saturday.  

more-in

Accident occurs during shunting

Rail traffic was affected for 15 minutes on Saturday morning after the engine of a coach derailed while it was being shunted near the Kalamassery railway station.

Services not hit

Train movement was not hampered inordinately since the derailment did not occur on the main line. The derailed engine was placed back on the track by noon, Railway officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kochi
railway accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 3:56:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/train-engine-derails-at-kalamassery/article29545371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY