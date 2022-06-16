Traffic restrictions along Queen’s Walkway lifted

The issue created a furore on social media

Traffic restrictions during early morning hours, which, the police claimed, was in force close to a month for the convenience of morning walkers along the road near Queen’s walkway in the city were discontinued on Thursday after they created a furore on social media.

One lane of the road used to be cordoned off, reportedly from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. However, residents took to social media opposing the arrangement, which, they complained, was stifling. It was alleged that even school buses were stopped from picking children from apartments in the area.

However, the police shot down allegations that the arrangement was being made at the behest of an Assistant Commissioner. A senior police officer clarified that the arrangement was made solely for the benefit of people, and that it now remained discontinued owing to disagreement among the very same people.