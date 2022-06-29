Kochi

Traffic regulation on Vyttila-Pettah road

 

Vehicle traffic up to Silversand island on the Vyttila-Thripunithura Pettah road will be regulated between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from June 30 to July 8 on account of road repair. The road on this stretch has been lying badly broken for a few months now.  

Vehicles bound for Ernakulam from Thripunithura should take the route via Kundannoor in this period, according to the police.  


