Traffic curbs in city

There will traffic regulations between Ernakulam and West Kochi on Monday and Tuesday in view of the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leader L.K. Advani.

Vehicles from Ernakulam to West Kochi must use the Thevara Ferry Road from 1.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Monday. Vehicles in the return direction must turn from the Mattancherry BOT bridge junction to reach Thevara. Vehicles should take the same route between 8.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, the regulations will be on Container Road, Goshree Bridges, Shanmugham Road, Park Avenue Road, DH Road, MG Road and Willingdon Island between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Vehicles from West Kochi to the city must take a turn from Thevara Mattammel Junction and proceed through Konthuruthy and Kadavanthra.

On Tuesday, similar regulations will be in place on Willingdon Island, Thevara Ferry Road, Kundannoor Junction, Thripunithura Mini Bypass and parts of Thripunithura, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vehicles from Willingdon Island to the city through Kundannoor must use MG Road and SA Road.