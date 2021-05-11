TPR rises to 30.03% in Ernakulam

Thrikkakara continues to record maximum number of infections

Ernakulam recorded a total of 4,514 new COVID cases on Tuesday, with a test positivity rate of 30.03%.

The district’s active caseload stands at 65,284. Of the 15,033 tests done on the day, 5,753 were RT-PCR tests.

Fourteen health workers have tested positive. Thrikkakara continues to record the maximum number of infections with 142 new cases, followed by Thripunithura and Palluruthy with 139 each. Piravom recorded 101 new cases, Fort Kochi 96, Rayamangalam 91, Chengamanad 89, Vengola 88, and Kadungalloor 81. The source of infection could not be determined in 150 cases.

As many as 5,200 people were considered to have recovered on the day. While 274 people were discharged from hospitals and other treatment centres, 468 new admissions were made.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 56,186 are at home, 2,595 are at private hospitals, 88 patients are recovering at INHS Sanjivani and 1,221 are at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres. A total of 680 patients are admitted at COVID treatment centres at 12 government hospitals. A total of 447 patients are admitted in intensive care units.

Going by a release from the district administration, a total of 1,911 out of 3,900 beds are available for COVID treatment in Ernakulam. Of these vacant beds, 1,114 are at 30 domiciliary care centres, 459 are at first-line treatment centres and 130 are at second-line treatment centres. At government hospitals, 207 out of 975 beds are available.

So far, the district has seen a cumulative number of 2,47,550 COVID cases, and 540 people have succumbed to the infection, according to figures from the State Health Department.