TPR drops to 24.5% in Ernakulam

District records 3,855 new cases; 3,341 persons recover from infection

Ernakulam saw 3,855 new COVID cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 24.59% on Friday.

The district’s active caseload stands at 69,196. A total of 15,680 tests were done.

ICU admissions have risen to 505. On Thursday, 476 patients were admitted to ICUs, and the figure was at 453 on Wednesday.

Eight health workers were among those who tested positive on Friday. Thrikkakara recorded 177 new cases, Kadungalloor 154, Alanagad and Nayarambalam 90 each, Thripunithura 89, and Palluruthy 83.

A total of 3,341 people were considered to have recovered on the day, and 231 people were discharged from hospitals and other treatment centres.

Of those recovering from the infection, 60,646 are at home, 2,518 are admitted at private hospitals, 658 are at government hospitals, 82 are at INHS Sanjivani, and 1,437 are at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres.

A total of 2,227 beds out of 4,302 are vacant for COVID treatment at government facilities, going by a release from the district administration. Of these, 1,220 are at domiciliary care centres, 482 are at FLTCs, 108 are at SLTCs, and 392 are at 13 government hospitals.

At a makeshift facility at the Cochin Refineries School ground, 100 beds with oxygen supply has been set up. The facility, which will eventually be scaled up to house 1,500 beds, will require the services of 130 doctors and 240 nurses, and training for healthcare workers is under way, according to a release from the administration. Patients will be admitted to the centre once the fire audit is complete. “Since beds under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi [KASP] are mostly occupied at private hospitals, both Aster Hospital and Sunrise Hospital will take over part of this new facility as their annex for KASP beds,” said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission.

At the Ernakulam General Hospital, 40 ICU beds are ready, the release said.