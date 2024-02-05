Tourist bus carrying college students collides with lorry in Perumbavur

February 05, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - KOCHI

Thirty-two students and accompanying faculty members from a college in Kondotty returning after a tour had a providential escape after their bus collided with a lorry at the Perumbavur Signal Junction on Monday around 2.10 a.m.

A student, a faculty member, his wife and nine-month-old daughter who suffered injuries were admitted in Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. The toddler suffered multiple cuts from shattered glass shreds. The condition of all the injured was stabled and they were likely to be discharged shortly as they prefer to be near their home in Malappuram, said hospital sources.

The group from EMEA College of Arts and Science, Kondotty, was returning from a tour to Munnar when their bus collided with a Karnataka registration cargo lorry headed in the Muvattupuzha direction.

“In the impact of the collision, the bus swayed and was stopped from falling on its side by a police aid post in the area. Apart from the injured student, the rest of the touring group continued their journey to Kondotty in another bus,” said Perumbavur police sources.

The incident brought back memories of another accident when nine people, including five students, were killed after a tourist bus rammed into the back of a KSRTC bus at Vadakkancherry in Palakkad around midnight in October 2022. The tourist bus was carrying 42 students and 5 teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Mulanthuruthy. In the wake of the accident, the government had imposed a slew of restrictions with regard to tours from educational institutions.