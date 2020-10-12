Tourism sector upbeat about resuming services

Kerala Tourism deputy directors, DTPC secretaries to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol

Tourism and related stakeholders in central Kerala have wholeheartedly welcomed the State government’s decision to reopen tourism locales in a phased manner from Monday, especially since guests from north India are expected to turn up in good numbers during the Pooja holidays.

Operators of homestays and houseboats were particularly delighted at the decision permitting resumption of tourism activities from the day, while others are willing to wait a fortnight more, till November 1, when beaches will be opened to tourists.

The government has entrusted deputy directors of Kerala Tourism in each district and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretaries with ensuring that all stakeholders, including guests, adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. “The government’s decision to reopen the sector has come at the right time, since small and medium players in the sector were severely hit by the pandemic-induced stalemate. On their part, tourism entrepreneurs must ready their infrastructure and manpower to receive guests,” said S. Vijayakumar, Secretary of Ernakulam DTPC.

Backwater cruise

The permission to operate backwater cruises will help tourist boat operators, especially at Marine Drive here. They are permitted to carry guests numbering half the seating capacity of each boat. All boats must be disinfected and frequently sanitised. The DTPC’s tour packages too will resume in tandem with the tourism relaxations. Bookings can be made online or at the tourism counter at Durbar Hall Ground. Tour desks would shortly be opened at Kochi metro’s Aluva, Edappally and Ernakulam Junction stations, he added.

The operators of 1,200 houseboats, of which around 800 have licence issued by the Ports Department, are eagerly awaiting the resumption of operations. “A bulk of houseboats operate in Alappuzha, followed by around 200 in Kumarakom. We have communicated to all industry stakeholders to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol, especially in ensuring hygiene of vessels and landing points. The health of guests and also of the local community with whom the houseboat sector is closely linked, will be accorded priority. Common check-in spots have been planned to enable proper screening of guests,” said Jobin G. Akkarakalam, vice president of Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation.

He welcomed the government’s decision to extend loan at discounted interest and grant-in-aid in the ₹80,000 to ₹1.20 lakh range to houseboats, depending on the number of rooms each vessel has. A vessel would require approximately ₹5 lakh to restore its engine, batteries and other components and to clean and fumigate them, as they had been idling since March, said Mr. Akkarakalam.

At Thattekkad

The Thattekkad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kochi’s suburbs is among the spots that nature enthusiasts have been waiting to visit. “The reopening of tourism sector has come at the right time, since migratory birds, especially from the Himalayas, generally arrive in Thattekkad from October 20 each year. Most people visit the locale for birdwatching and trekking and stay put for three days,” said Girish Chandran, a naturalist.