Title deeds for 51 Turuthi Colony residents

The Kochi Corporation council on Saturday unanimously decided to issue no-objection certificates for issuing title deeds (pattayam) to 51 people of Thuruthi Colony who have been raising the demand for the past 15 years.

The demand to issue them certificates to obtain title deeds was placed before the council in 2005. The issue was taken up in 2012 following a dispute whether the land was private or belonged to the corporation.

Mayor Soumini Jain had then convened a meeting which was attended by the Ernakulam MLA, Opposition Leader in the council, and Revenue officials. The Tahsildar was directed to study the issue and report back. He said the land of 51 people belonged to the corporation, and that there was no issue if title deeds were granted.

With both UDF and LDF councillors claiming credit for the development, Ms. Jain intervened and said an apolitical and humanitarian stand had to be taken on the issue. She lauded councillors for supporting the cause.

A decision on issuing title deeds to the remaining 13 families in the colony will be taken after verifying the documents in their possession.