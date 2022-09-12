Till Kerala HC ban, Kudumbashree sterilised over 16,000 stray dogs

Court forbade its ABC programme after Mission’s expertise in it was questioned

Court forbade its ABC programme after Mission’s expertise in it was questioned

Till the Kerala High Court put spokes on the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme of the Kudumbashree last year, the four units of the Mission had sterilised over 16,000 stray dogs in Ernakulam district since its launch in 2017-18, according to Kudumbashree sources.

The High Court directed the local bodies not to transfer funds to the Kudumbashree units after the Mission’s expertise in conducting the ABC programme was questioned in the court by the Daya Animal Welfare Organisation and the Animal Legal Force Integration, which impleaded in a suo motu public interest litigation proceeding by the Kerala High Court on the executive and legislative inaction of the State government in protecting animal rights.

“The programme was prohibited on the ground that Kudumbashree was not conducting the programme as per the SOP (standard operating procedures) laid down by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). After that our ABC facilities, complete with kennels and operation theatres, which functioned out of rented buildings were dismantled,” said Ramya T.R., district programme manager, Kudumbashree Mission.

Though initially there were plans to apply for the requisite permissions from the AWBI by setting up facilities as per their guidelines, raising resources without any guarantee of receiving the permission put paid to that.

The ABC programme was carried out by four entrepreneurial units accounting for 13 Kudumbashree members in Pattimattom, Alangad, where two units operated, and Malayattoor. There was even a well-equipped mobile unit, which was deployed as far as Malappuram district.

“Though the understanding was that the Local Self-government department or the Animal Husbandry department will provide the infrastructure and make available the service of veterinary surgeons, it never really happened except for a short while in Perumbavoor where a facility was set up, but had to be wound up shortly,” said Ms. Ramya.

The Kudumbashree units then set up own facilities in rented buildings and empaneled veterinary surgeons. Though selected Kudumbashree members were trained as animal handlers, the lack of interest among them led to hiring of professionals from outside. There was no dearth of funds as well since 40 local bodies kept allocating funds.

The programme was a significant source of income for Kudumbashree members as well, as they received ₹1,000 for sterilising a dog though they had to meet the expenses of dog handlers and surgeons.