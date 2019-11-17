Thrissur Sahodaya front runner on day three

Thrissur Sahodaya maintained its overall lead at the end of the third day of the Kerala State CBSE Arts Festival at Vazhakulam on Saturday.

It was leading with 1,393 points followed by Malabar Sahodaya (1,293). Central Kerala Sahodaya was at the third position with 1,143 points. Schools under the Kollam Sahodaya were leading in the district-wise category with 992 points followed by Ernakulam (989).

In categories 1 and 2, Thrissur Sahodaya was leading with 116 and 233 points respectively. Malabar Sahodaya was leading in category 3 of the fest with 427 points, while Thrissur Sahodaya was ahead in category 4 with 442 points.

M.P. Adithyan was on cloud nine after winning the first prize in three out of the four events he had participated in. A Plus Two student of Jai Rani Public School, Thodupuzha, the youngster became first in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and folk song in category 4 of the competition. He had also participated in the cartoon competition.

The Oppana competition was another highlight of the third day of the fest. A huge crowd turned up to watch the event. As many as 30 teams participated in categories 3 and 4. Lions School, Palakkad, won in category 3 of Oppana. Forty-two students participated in category 3 of the Bharatanatyam competition.

Election campaign was the theme for the cartoon competition. Unleashing their creative skills, the participants came up with a wide variety of sketches ranging from party workers engaged in sloganeering to leaders making tall promises to the electorate.

As many as 25 students participated in category 4 of the competition. Varghese Anto of Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, won the first prize.

Actor Jagadeesh will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the fest to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to organisers.