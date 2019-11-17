Kochi

Thrissur Sahodaya front runner on day three

Winners all: (From left) M.P. Adithyan of Jai Rani Public School, Thodupuzha, who won the first prize in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Folk song; Karishma E. Geevarghese of Good Shepherd Public School, Changanassery, who won the first prize in Malayalam essay competition; Rasha Aziz of Devagiri CMI Public School who won the first prize in anchoring; Rohan Francis of Mundakkayam St. Joseph’s Central School who won the first prize in light music and L.R. Sarangi of S.N. Trust Central School, Kollam, who won the first prize in light music.

Winners all: (From left) M.P. Adithyan of Jai Rani Public School, Thodupuzha, who won the first prize in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Folk song; Karishma E. Geevarghese of Good Shepherd Public School, Changanassery, who won the first prize in Malayalam essay competition; Rasha Aziz of Devagiri CMI Public School who won the first prize in anchoring; Rohan Francis of Mundakkayam St. Joseph’s Central School who won the first prize in light music and L.R. Sarangi of S.N. Trust Central School, Kollam, who won the first prize in light music.  

more-in

It garners 1,393 points at CBSE Arts Fest

Thrissur Sahodaya maintained its overall lead at the end of the third day of the Kerala State CBSE Arts Festival at Vazhakulam on Saturday.

It was leading with 1,393 points followed by Malabar Sahodaya (1,293). Central Kerala Sahodaya was at the third position with 1,143 points. Schools under the Kollam Sahodaya were leading in the district-wise category with 992 points followed by Ernakulam (989).

In categories 1 and 2, Thrissur Sahodaya was leading with 116 and 233 points respectively. Malabar Sahodaya was leading in category 3 of the fest with 427 points, while Thrissur Sahodaya was ahead in category 4 with 442 points.

M.P. Adithyan was on cloud nine after winning the first prize in three out of the four events he had participated in. A Plus Two student of Jai Rani Public School, Thodupuzha, the youngster became first in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and folk song in category 4 of the competition. He had also participated in the cartoon competition.

The Oppana competition was another highlight of the third day of the fest. A huge crowd turned up to watch the event. As many as 30 teams participated in categories 3 and 4. Lions School, Palakkad, won in category 3 of Oppana. Forty-two students participated in category 3 of the Bharatanatyam competition.

Election campaign was the theme for the cartoon competition. Unleashing their creative skills, the participants came up with a wide variety of sketches ranging from party workers engaged in sloganeering to leaders making tall promises to the electorate.

As many as 25 students participated in category 4 of the competition. Varghese Anto of Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, won the first prize.

Actor Jagadeesh will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the fest to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to organisers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
arts, culture and entertainment
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 1:30:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/thrissur-sahodaya-front-runner-on-day-three/article29995450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY