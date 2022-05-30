Thrikkakara bypoll: candidates make last-minute efforts to woo voters

Key fronts actively take part in silent campaign

The silent campaign for Thrikkakara bypoll saw the candidates of key fronts reaching out to the maximum number of voters on Monday.

Congress candidate Uma Thomas boarded the Kochi metro train from the station near the Cochin University of Science and Technology and travelled up to Palarivattom. She interacted with the commuters and sought their support. Ms. Thomas started the day by visiting voters at Keerelimala near Athani, Kakkanad. Congress workers accompanied her to an apartment complex at Edappally. The candidate also participated in the foundation day celebrations of the Kerala Students' Union.

Jo Joseph, the Left Democratic Front candidate, used the silent campaign to connect with voters across various segments. He visited Kambivelikkakam in the morning and followed it up with meeting people at Moolepadam. The candidate later made a whirlwind visit of various spots in Kadavanthra. He also attended a funeral at Marottichodu.

A.N. Radhakrishnan, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance, started the campaign by visiting the Sree Poornathrayesa temple in Thripunitura. He later held personal interactions with voters at Chambakkara, and visited people in areas including Elamkulam, Kadavanthra and Vennala.

The workers belonging to the key fronts were active on the day by contacting their friends and well-wishers over phone. The political parties also completed arrangements to ensure the maximum turnout of voters on Tuesday.