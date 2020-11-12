Three more held for assaulting hospital manager

The Angamaly police have arrested three more persons in a case relating to the assault of a private hospital manager at his house.

The arrested were identified as Sreejith, 23, of Kuruppampady; Praveen, 20, of Rayamangalam; and Yadukrishnan, 24, of Vengola. The police had already arrested the key accused Jibu and three others, taking the total number of arrests to seven. A woman from Perumbavoor, who is also an accused in the case, is absconding.

The manager of the private hospital at Karukutty was assaulted and robbed of his gold chain by the assailants allegedly in retaliation for having scolded Jibu’s girl friend who used to work along with him in the same hospital.

The accused arrested on Thursday have theft, assault, and ganja cases against them. They were nabbed at the Wayanad border while trying to sneak out to Karnataka

A special investigation squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik made the arrest. The team comprised DySP G. Venu, Angamaly Station House Officer Sony Mathai, sub inspectors T.M. Soofy and Ajesh K.R., and civil police officers Rony Augustine and Benny Isaac.