Kochi

Three more arrested in vehicle theft case

The Elamakkara police have arrested three more accused in a case registered in connection with an incident in which an SUV was taken on rent from a vehicle rental firm and then pledged to unsuspecting victims for big sums by fraudulently claiming its ownership.

The arrested are Ajmal, 24, Sherin, 31, and Aromal, all from Thrissur and second, fourth and seventh accused respectively. They were nabbed from two different locations — from near the Cheranalloor signal junction and a hotel near the Thrissur railway station.

They were produced in court and remanded. The gang had taken the vehicle on rent from a firm at Elamakkara on March 13. The police had already arrested four accused in the case.

A team led by Elamakkara Station House Officer Subhash Kumar and comprising Sub Inspectors Sunumon and Faizal, Assistant Sub Inspector Subair, Senior Civil Police Officer Rajesh, and Civil Police Officer Madhusudhanan made the arrests.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 9:29:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/three-more-arrested-in-vehicle-theft-case/article34192033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY