Three arrested with drugs in Kochi

In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Inforpark police seized four kilograms of ganja and three grams of MDMA, and arrested three persons from a hotel room at Kakkanad on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Asif, 24, of Kasaragod; Ummarul Faruk, 23, of Athani, Kakkanad; and Manu Mani, 20, of Kakkanad.

They were reportedly under surveillance and were nabbed with the contraband based on a tip-off about their gathering at the hotel room. The police said that the accused were truck drivers who reportedly turned to drug peddling after losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

They used to supply the contraband at the chosen location of their clients. They allegedly used to source MDMA from Bengaluru and ganja from Ernakulam.

Apr 30, 2021

