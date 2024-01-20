GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Home Expo opens today

January 20, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The seventh edition of the Home Expo conducted by The Hindu will open at the LuLu Mall Atrium, Edappally, on Saturday. 

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event which will feature over 100 properties of leading builders, including apartments and villas located in almost all parts of the city. 

Homes ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹4 crore will be showcased at the expo. Apart from builders, the expo will have participation from top banks offering reduced interest rates. There will be reputed home interior companies too. The event is organised under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) and presented by CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. SBI is the powered-by sponsor. 

The expo is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 20 and 21.  

