GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tetrapod wall work yet to resume as Chellanam residents brace for another rainy season

High waves bring down granite boulder walls along the northern stretches of the panchayat; Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedhi holds public meeting to share residents’ concerns 

Published - May 18, 2024 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A portion of the granite boulder sea wall that has been brought down by high waves at Chellanam

A portion of the granite boulder sea wall that has been brought down by high waves at Chellanam

Residents in the coastal village of Chellanam have expressed concern at the possibility of them going through yet another rough patch with the rainy season at hand. Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedhi, which has been vociferously demanding completion of the tetrapod wall to protect the entire segment of the coast between Chellanam and Fort Kochi, organised a public meeting on Saturday to explain the current situation to the public.

Speaking for the Janakiya Vedhi, V.T. Sebastian, general convener, said that though two senior Ministers in the State Cabinet promised to restart work on the tetrapod walls towards the end of last year, works were yet to take off.

Tetrapod wall has been erected on a segment of 7.36 km, though the first phase should have covered a total of 10 km. However, the government had then promised to complete the work at the earliest with Chellanam being given priority as fund was available for the work. People have pinned their hopes on the promise that work would restart soon.

Though several segments in the State witnessed the recent phenomenon of high waves hitting the shores, Chellanam has been spared. Mr. Sebatian claimed that since waters close to the Chellanam shores were deep, waves have not severely affected the area. But the coming rainy season might be a difficult one as the granite boulder walls along the northern stretches of the panchayat were in a dilapidated condition or have totally been brought down by high waves over the years, he said.

Earlier, the Janakiya Vedhi had raised the demand that road that was built to move equipment and materials for building the tetrapod walls should be maintained with the cooperation of private owners, who owned the land on which the road was built. The road, if maintained through public intervention, would help future development, including in areas of tourism development, the Vedhi spokesman added.

Related Topics

Kochi / sea level rise / Monsoon

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.