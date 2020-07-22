‘Ten Rupee Challenge’ to help Chellanam residents

Members of the National Service Scheme unit of Bharat Matha College, Thrikkakara, have launched a ‘Ten Rupee Challenge’ to help out the people of Chellanam reeling under COVID-19 pandemic as well as flooding caused by severe sea conditions. The coastal village saw three consecutive days of flooding from Sunday even as most of the village remained locked down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A communication from the college said that students from BMC had come to the help of Chellanam residents in December last year too. All have been invited to join the challenge and send ₹10 each to Google Pay account +919074977935 of NSS BMC UNIT. The money being raised would be used to provide supplies to Chellanam residents, said a communication from the college.

The coastal village, in the meanwhile, did not see any adverse weather conditions on Wednesday. The sea remained largely calm even as the authorities are making an effort to distribute geotextile bags to be filled and laid along the coast as a temporary measure against rising sea waves. However, no work was done on Wednesday as most people remained confined to their homes on account of the COVID-19 lockdown, said T. A. Dalphine, a resident.