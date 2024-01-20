GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tanzanian minister visits Cochin Shipyard

January 20, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa, Minister of Transport, United Republic of Tanzania, paid an official visit to Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on January 20.

The visit is in connection with taking forward cooperation based on the memorandum of understanding signed between the CSL and Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL), a company under the Ministry of Transport, Tanzania, during the State visit of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, United Republic of Tanzania, to India in October 2023.

A communication from CSL said India and Tanzania had agreed to cooperate and collaborate in developing infrastructure and ecosystem ship building and ship repair in Tanzania. The Minister was accompanied by Kheri Omari Goloka, Minister Counsellor, Tanzanian High Commission, and Eric Benedict Hamissi, managing director, MSCL.

