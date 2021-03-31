Tanker water supply to six coastal panchayats

Bringing relief to the water-starved coastal villages of the district, a meeting chaired by District Collector S. Suhas on Wednesday directed the local bodies concerned to distribute drinking water in tankers.

The emergency meeting was held to take stock of the drinking water shortage in six coastal panchayats. Mr. Suhas said that the people cannot be put to hardships for want of water.

The sudden drinking water shortage was attributed to the power disruption at the Chovvara water treatment plant in heavy rain and wind. The absence of power affected the treatment and pumping of water.

The District Collector asked KSEB officials to take necessary steps to avoid power disruptions at water treatment plants. He urged local bodies to ensure supply of drinking water sourced from Paravur in water tankers in the affected panchayats.

The meeting was held to address the drinking water shortage in Pallippuram, Kuzhipilly, Edavanakkad, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal, and Elamkunnapuzha panchayats.

Kerala Water Authority superintendent engineer Preethi Mol, and executive engineer Muhammad Shafi was among those who attended the meeting.