Kochi

Tablighi meet: 23 in quarantine

As many as 23 persons who attended a Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Nizamuddin, Delhi, are under observation in the district. While two of them are in an isolation ward at Government Medical College, Manjeri, the others are in self-quarantine at their homes.

They had attended the Jamaat congregation held from March 7 to March 10. As many as four persons from the district had attended the second congregation held from March 15 to March 18. However, all of them are under observation in Delhi.

