Survey to improve Kochi metro feeder bus services launched

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has begun an online survey to assess public opinion about first and last-mile connectivity of the metro.

The aim is to get their view on feeder bus service routes and modify the service if needed. People could mention the location/boarding points from where they would need the feeder bus service so as to reach their nearest metro station. The points should be within 5 km from the nearest metro station.

The preferred time at which one would require the feeder bus service in the morning and evening, too could be mentioned. Anyone can participate in the survey through KMRL WhatsApp Chatbot service (91889 57488). They can also participate by filling the Google form: https://forms.gle/Bho5RTsNSbeCQuZVA.